Short Interest in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE) Rises By 66.7%

Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artemis Strategic Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 73.6% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 212,000 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $499,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment in the first quarter worth $8,865,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 24.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 473,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after buying an additional 92,722 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment by 10.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,911,000 after buying an additional 144,478 shares during the period. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Artemis Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARTE remained flat at $10.48 during midday trading on Friday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,748. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. Artemis Strategic Investment has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $10.90.

Artemis Strategic Investment Company Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying a business combination target within the gaming, hospitality, and entertainment industries.

