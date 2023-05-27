Short Interest in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Declines By 19.6%

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decline of 19.6% from the April 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,480,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,364,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $76.56.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $17,491,320,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.