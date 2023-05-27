Short Interest in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Rises By 25.0%

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the April 30th total of 96,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.99. The company had a trading volume of 18,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,106. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $571.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.62.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.94%.

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Barrett Business Services from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Barrett Business Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Barrett Business Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,361,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employers, and staffing and recruiting services.

