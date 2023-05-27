Short Interest in Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF) Increases By 29.7%

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Bioasis Technologies Price Performance

Bioasis Technologies stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. Bioasis Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.04.

Get Bioasis Technologies alerts:

About Bioasis Technologies

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

biOasis Technologies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on research and development for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological disease and disorders such as brain cancers, neurodegenerative diseases, and metabolic disorders. Its products include the Transcend program as its proprietary carrier, p97 and imaging agents across the blood brain barrier.

Receive News & Ratings for Bioasis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioasis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.