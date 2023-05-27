Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rises By 690.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Shares of BNOX stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Bionomics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bionomics

Bionomics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bionomics stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Bionomics Limited ( NASDAQ:BNOX Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 1.57% of Bionomics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.73% of the company’s stock.

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

