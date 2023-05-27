Short Interest in Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX) Rises By 690.0%

Bionomics Limited (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 690.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNOX shares. Loop Capital raised their price target on Bionomics from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Bionomics from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded Bionomics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.
Shares of BNOX stock opened at $2.31 on Friday. Bionomics has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $10.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.
Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.
