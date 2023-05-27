Short Interest in Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Decreases By 78.9%

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 78.9% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bird Construction Price Performance

BIRDF stock remained flat at $6.50 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.24. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $6.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bird Construction from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of construction services. It serves clients in the industrial, mining, institutional, retail, commercial, multi-tenant residential, light industrial, and renovation and restoration sectors using fixed priced, design-build, unit price, cost reimbursable, guaranteed upset price, and construction management contract delivery methods.

