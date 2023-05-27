Short Interest in Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Expands By 146.0%

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 821,700 shares, a growth of 146.0% from the April 30th total of 334,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

Bombardier Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BDRBF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.36. The stock had a trading volume of 25,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,399. Bombardier has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $55.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.69.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDRBF shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$100.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Bombardier from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bombardier from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.63.

About Bombardier

Bombardier, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of business aircraft. It operates through the Business Aircraft Segment and Customer Services Segment. The Business Aircraft segment includes the manufacture of three families of business jets spanning from the light to large categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.