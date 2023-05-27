Short Interest in Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Drops By 24.4%

Boralex Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,500 shares, a decline of 24.4% from the April 30th total of 893,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,377.5 days.

Boralex Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BRLXF remained flat at $28.00 during midday trading on Friday. 797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,033. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.71. Boralex has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $39.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRLXF. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$53.00 to C$50.50 in a report on Monday, February 27th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th.

About Boralex

Boralex, Inc engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Solar Power Stations, Thermal Power Power Stations, and Corporate. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

