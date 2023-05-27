Short Interest in Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY) Drops By 91.7%

Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVVBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the April 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bureau Veritas in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bureau Veritas Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BVVBY traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$52.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,933. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$56.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$55.36. Bureau Veritas has a 1-year low of C$42.58 and a 1-year high of C$59.29.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

