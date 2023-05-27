Short Interest in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Decreases By 29.4%

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after purchasing an additional 112,590 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 692,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 403,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,714. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

