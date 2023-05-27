Short Interest in China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF) Expands By 27.7%

China Overseas Property Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CNPPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the April 30th total of 505,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Overseas Property Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CNPPF remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.11. China Overseas Property has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.50.
China Overseas Property Company Profile
