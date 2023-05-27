Short Interest in Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM) Expands By 100.0%

Consumers Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Consumers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBKM remained flat at $16.95 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787. Consumers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.05 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.53.

Consumers Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 19th. Consumers Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.08%.

About Consumers Bancorp

Consumers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Consumers National Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking, which accounts for all of its revenues, operating income, and assets. It offers business services and personal services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Minerva, OH.

