Short Interest in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Rises By 52.6%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,930,000 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the April 30th total of 1,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CoreCivic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CXW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. The company had a trading volume of 542,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.39. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $959.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Institutional Trading of CoreCivic

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CXW. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CoreCivic

Several analysts recently commented on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of CoreCivic from $15.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: Safety, Community, and Properties. The Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

