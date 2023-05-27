Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Grows By 36.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 1,908,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Curaleaf Stock Down 2.7 %
CURLF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.68. 362,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,803. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.
Curaleaf Company Profile
Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Curaleaf (CURLF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Curaleaf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curaleaf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.