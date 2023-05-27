Short Interest in Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Grows By 36.0%

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,594,900 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the April 30th total of 1,908,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 978,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CURLF. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark downgraded shares of Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Curaleaf from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curaleaf presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Curaleaf Stock Down 2.7 %

CURLF traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $2.68. 362,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,803. Curaleaf has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $7.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.92.

Curaleaf Company Profile

Curaleaf ( OTCMKTS:CURLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.21 million. Curaleaf had a negative net margin of 28.88% and a negative return on equity of 20.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

