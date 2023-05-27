Short Interest in DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Decreases By 97.1%

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.1% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 268,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Down 0.7 %

OTCMKTS DNBBY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $16.74. The company had a trading volume of 83,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,786. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average is $18.56. DNB Bank ASA has a 52-week low of $15.58 and a 52-week high of $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48.

DNB Bank ASA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $1.0048 per share. This is an increase from DNB Bank ASA’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

