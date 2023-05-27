Short Interest in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Expands By 244.4%

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 244.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Insider Activity at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus bought 2,500 shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,211 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the first quarter valued at about $1,678,000. Melfa Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $154,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 183,499 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. 29.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.68. 4,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,098. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund has a 12 month low of $10.53 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.01.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

