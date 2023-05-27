Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 27.4%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 977,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,271,000 after acquiring an additional 132,074 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 482,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,879,000 after buying an additional 13,406 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 446,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,737,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 329,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,394,000 after buying an additional 173,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 59.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,031,000 after buying an additional 110,944 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

Featured Stories

