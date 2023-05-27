Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Drops By 27.4%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ FEX traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.73. The company had a trading volume of 51,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $71.62 and a 1-year high of $86.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.12.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.296 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th.
First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.
