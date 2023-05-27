Short Interest in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Grows By 794.7%

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 794.7% from the April 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 116,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 23,098 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 80,765 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,208,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,233,000 after purchasing an additional 281,672 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Stock Performance

FEI stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.82. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $8.73.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%.

(Get Rating)

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.