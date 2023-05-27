Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Drops By 28.6%

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 711,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,175.0% in the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 738.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,541. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $38.34 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.87.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $0.211 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

