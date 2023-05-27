Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Expands By 416.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Glucose Health Stock Performance

Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc manufactures dietary supplements. Its product, GLUCODOWN, serves pre-diabetic and diabetic consumers. The company was founded by Ghislaine St-Hillarie and Roger Corriveau on March 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

