Short Interest in Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC) Expands By 416.7%

Glucose Health, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 416.7% from the April 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Glucose Health Stock Performance
Shares of Glucose Health stock opened at $0.40 on Friday. Glucose Health has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $0.57.
About Glucose Health
