Short Interest in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Expands By 44.6%

Posted by on May 27th, 2023

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBLGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a growth of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 33,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 172,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Heritage Global news, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $237,205.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,078,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,004.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll sold 48,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $135,678.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,030,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,008.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Topline Capital Partners, Lp sold 81,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $237,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,078,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,829,004.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 802,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,334,749 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 21,124 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 53.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 178,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 62,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 40.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 51.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 24,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 15.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Global Stock Up 5.5 %

HGBL traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.81. 319,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,176. The stock has a market cap of $141.39 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. Heritage Global has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBLGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.83 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 32.63% and a return on equity of 40.69%.

Heritage Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Auction and Liquidation, Refurbishment and Resale segment, Brokerage, and Specialty Lending. The Auction and Liquidation segment focuses on the operation of a global full-service auction, appraisal and asset advisory firm, including the acquisition of turnkey manufacturing facilities and used industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.