Short Interest in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Expands By 44.4%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.62, for a total value of $666,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,441.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of HOVNP stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.30. The company had a trading volume of 6,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,839. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.02%.

