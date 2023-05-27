Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU) Declines By 74.0%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,100 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the April 30th total of 104,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BSMU. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $201,000. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMU traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.71. 12,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.05. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $22.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.