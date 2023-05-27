Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV) Drops By 60.9%

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 60.9% from the April 30th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 984.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,445,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after buying an additional 1,312,454 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 155.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,383,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,479,000 after buying an additional 842,287 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,573,000 after buying an additional 59,668 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 541,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,800,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF by 82.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 344,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after buying an additional 155,581 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BSCV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.87. 16,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,370. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.09. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $17.12.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2031 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.