Short Interest in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Expands By 35.9%

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,900 shares, an increase of 35.9% from the April 30th total of 99,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 994,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.57. 714,157 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,208. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a $0.167 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,341,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,009 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,563,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 108,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,535 shares during the period.

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

