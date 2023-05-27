Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Declines By 30.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,575.0 days.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 4.1 %
OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.98.
Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile
