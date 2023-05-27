Short Interest in Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF) Declines By 30.7%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:LRCDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 472,500 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the April 30th total of 681,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,575.0 days.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Stock Down 4.1 %

OTCMKTS LRCDF traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $22.12. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.36 and a 200-day moving average of $24.32. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.98.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

