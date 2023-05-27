Short Interest in Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Declines By 29.7%

Merck KGaA (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,700 shares, a drop of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 645.7 days.

Merck KGaA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKGAF traded down $3.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.22. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 238. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Merck KGaA has a 1-year low of $148.41 and a 1-year high of $219.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.86.

Merck KGaA Company Profile

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

