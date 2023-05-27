Short Interest in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Decreases By 26.7%

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the April 30th total of 372,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on MYE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Myers Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lowered shares of Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Myers Industries by 9.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 347,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 29,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 25.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the first quarter worth about $408,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,795,000 after buying an additional 24,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 6.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,685,000 after buying an additional 41,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.00% of the company’s stock.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

MYE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.42. 53,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,414. The firm has a market cap of $713.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its 200 day moving average is $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Myers Industries has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $26.49.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

Featured Stories

