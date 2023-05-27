Short Interest in NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC) Drops By 31.5%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,700 shares, a decline of 31.5% from the April 30th total of 163,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Mayo Clinic bought a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Price Performance

NMTC traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.27. 73,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,718. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.53. NeuroOne Medical Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

Featured Articles

