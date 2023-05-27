Short Interest in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Declines By 38.1%

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 38.1% from the April 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:NUW traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.80. The stock had a trading volume of 30,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,153. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 17,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

