Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Declines By 36.4%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the April 30th total of 527,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC assumed coverage on NWS in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
NWS Price Performance
Shares of NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.88. NWS has a 12 month low of $0.77 and a 12 month high of $1.00.
About NWS
NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.
See Also
