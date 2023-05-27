Short Interest in Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT) Drops By 28.1%

Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, a decrease of 28.1% from the April 30th total of 1,780,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 488,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on OPRT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Oportun Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Oportun Financial from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of OPRT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,507. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.30.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $261.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oportun Financial will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jonathan Aaron Coblentz acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 195,939 shares in the company, valued at $709,299.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 1,558.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,797 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Oportun Financial by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,747 shares during the last quarter. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Oportun Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. 66.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

