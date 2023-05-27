Short Interest in P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF) Declines By 25.5%

P/F Bakkafrost (OTCMKTS:BKFKF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decrease of 25.5% from the April 30th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 153.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research lowered P/F Bakkafrost from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

P/F Bakkafrost Price Performance

BKFKF remained flat at $67.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.05 and its 200 day moving average is $60.84. P/F Bakkafrost has a 12 month low of $39.50 and a 12 month high of $71.83.

About P/F Bakkafrost

Bakkafrost P/F engages production and sale of a wide range of salmon products. It operates through the following segments: Farming Faroe Islands (FO); Farming Scotland (STC); Value Added Products (VAP); and Fishmeal, Oil and Feed (FOF). The FO segment involves in the breeding and on-growing of salmon as well as the harvesting, sales, and distribution of salmon.

