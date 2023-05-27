Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 55.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Price Performance

Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.

About Psykey

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Etobicoke, Canada.

