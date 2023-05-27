Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Increases By 55.2%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 55.2% from the April 30th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 947,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Price Performance
Psykey stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 268,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,254,092. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04. Psykey has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.10.
