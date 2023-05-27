Short Interest in QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Increases By 400.0%

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QHSLab Stock Performance

USAQ stock remained flat at $0.15 during trading on Friday. QHSLab has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Litchfield Hills Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of QHSLab in a research note on Monday, April 3rd.

QHSLab Company Profile

QHSLab, Inc operates as a medical device technology and software as a service company. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians to diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Featured Articles

