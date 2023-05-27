Short Interest in Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Drops By 27.8%

Symbolic Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Symbolic Logic Stock Performance

EVOL remained flat at $0.95 on Friday. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,761. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19. Symbolic Logic has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $1.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Symbolic Logic in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Symbolic Logic Company Profile

Symbolic Logic, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

