Short Interest in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Expands By 35.8%

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the April 30th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Synaptics Trading Up 5.9 %

SYNA traded up $4.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,018. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $154.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.81 and its 200-day moving average is $103.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.96 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Synaptics declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Synaptics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Synaptics by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 117,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,276,000 after purchasing an additional 42,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,444,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.