Short Interest in TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF) Drops By 98.7%

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the April 30th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

TAAT Global Alternatives Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TOBAF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.15. The stock had a trading volume of 9,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,619. TAAT Global Alternatives has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.29.

TAAT Global Alternatives (OTCMKTS:TOBAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter.

About TAAT Global Alternatives

TAAT Global Alternatives Inc is an early-stage life sciences company. It focuses on hemp and the association with health and fitness. Its product portfolio includes Hemp cigarettes. The company was founded on June 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

