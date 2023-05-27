Short Interest in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) Rises By 318.9%

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, an increase of 318.9% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Taoping Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TAOP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 21,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,060. Taoping has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day moving average of $0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.27% of Taoping as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Company Profile

Taoping, Inc operates as block chain technology and smart cloud services provider. It operates through the following segments: Cloud-based Technology, Blockchain Technology, Traditional Information Technology. The CBT segment includes the company’s cloud based products and data storage related services sold to private sectors.

