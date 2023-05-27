Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 26.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Titan Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

