Short Interest in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Declines By 26.1%

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,200 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the April 30th total of 62,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Titan Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $0.75 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a 200 day moving average of $0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $35,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, proNeura. Its lead product is probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

