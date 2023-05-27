Short Interest in TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM) Decreases By 50.0%

TOR Minerals International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
TOR Minerals International Price Performance
Shares of TORM traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.37. 444 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,850. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. TOR Minerals International has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.
About TOR Minerals International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TOR Minerals International (TORM)
