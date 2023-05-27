Short Interest in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Decreases By 40.0%

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the April 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of United Community Banks stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.55. The company had a trading volume of 15,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,816. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49. United Community Banks has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $26.55.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4297 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Further Reading

