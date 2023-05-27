Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF) Rises By 49.0%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 49.0% from the April 30th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,074.0 days.
Vallourec Stock Performance
VLOUF stock traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 492. Vallourec has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64.
About Vallourec
