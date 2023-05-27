Short Interest in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) Grows By 99.0%

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 327,300 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 164,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $60.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.42. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $66.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 14.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 39,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

