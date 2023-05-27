Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Drops By 58.6%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,000 shares, a drop of 58.6% from the April 30th total of 606,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VNQI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 223.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 153.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNQI traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $39.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,209. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $36.02 and a 12 month high of $48.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.18.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

