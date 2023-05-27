Short Interest in Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA) Decreases By 77.0%

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF (NASDAQ:UMMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 77.0% from the April 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF Price Performance

UMMA traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.55. 5,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,672. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.63. Wahed Dow Jones Islamic World ETF has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $21.99.

