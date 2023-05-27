Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Short Interest Up 558.5% in May

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, an increase of 558.5% from the April 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sika Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of SXYAY stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.81. The company had a trading volume of 41,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,157. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.90. Sika has a 52 week low of $19.38 and a 52 week high of $30.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sika has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $295.50.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

