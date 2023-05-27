Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

