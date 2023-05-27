Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Announces Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVMGet Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.30 million.

Silvercorp Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SVM opened at $2.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $529.05 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.01. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of $1.99 and a 1 year high of $4.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Institutional Trading of Silvercorp Metals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the second quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

