Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SBGI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sinclair Broadcast Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.17.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SBGI opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a market cap of $996.03 million, a PE ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.42. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $25.79.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Announces Dividend

Sinclair Broadcast Group ( NASDAQ:SBGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.62. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The business had revenue of $960.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.81 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.93%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sinclair Broadcast Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 101.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 300.1% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 5,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company engaged in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offer programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

