SingularityNET (AGIX) Hits Market Capitalization of $378.76 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 27th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00001163 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $378.76 million and $135.95 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007150 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020888 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00025683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017677 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,699.49 or 1.00036860 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002412 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

AGIX is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,604,879 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,881,811 tokens. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.31188651 USD and is up 12.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $114,680,054.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

